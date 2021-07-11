Gigi Hadid pens letter to protect her 10-month-old daughter’s privacy

Model Gigi Hadid has written a long open letter to the paparazzi, the press and fan accounts with an appeal to protect her 10-month-old daughter’s privacy.

Gigi, 26, has daughter Khai with boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik. In the letter, she said they want their child to explore the world but they also want to protect her from the “media circus” of their fame and would wish the media blurred Khai’s face from photographs, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She wrote: “She loves seeing the world! And although she gets a lot of that out near our farm, she also gets to experience other places — a true blessing.

“I want her to see the most amazing city in the world plus the beautiful and diverse people that walk down the streets of NYC… that is, without the stress of the media circus that comes with parents who are public figures.”

“I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do… and I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family.”