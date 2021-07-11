Nationwide resistance committee to be formed for tackling pandemic: Zunaid Palak

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak underscored the need for forming a coronavirus resistance committee at the union level across the country terming it a joint effort to check the pandemic.

“We have to form a corona virus resistance committee with participating people from all strata at the ward level in every union across the country…as people’s joint effort only way to tackle the pandemic,” he said while virtually addressing a district committee emergency meeting on COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday night, reports BSS.

Palak told the online meeting that the virus infections which have created a war like situation and now the virus is spreading from town to village, adding that so, “we have to impose tighter restrictions for saving people’s life.”

“Peoples have to motivate with corona health guidelines and that’s why corona virus resistance committees must be formed with lawmakers, religious leaders, teachers, journalists and social elite persons in every union and municipal ward level,” the state minister told the meeting.

He said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working to face the corona situation, adding that Covid-19 vaccines have been procured timely from different countries in the world for protecting people’s life.

Even the government has supplied adequate food at the district level to distribute food among the jobless people during the ongoing restrictions.

Necessary manpower and medical equipment have also been supplied to the public hospitals for extensive treatment of the COVID-19 patients, Palak elaborately told the meeting.

M Shafiqul Islam Shimul MP of Natore -2, M Shahidul Islam Bakul MP of Natore-1, Natore Municipality Mayor Uma Chowdhury Jolly, Natore Sadar Upazila Chairman Shariful Islam Ramjan and Baraigram Upazila Chairman Siddiqur Rahman Patwary spoke at the meeting while Deputy Commissioner Shamim Ahmed moderated the function.