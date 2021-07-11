Right bodies’ reports prove Khaleda’s jail sentence illegal: BNP

BNP on Sunday alleged that the United Kingdom’s human rights report and the reports of international human rights organizations show that Khaleda Zia has been sentenced to jail in a completely illegal manner.

“The UK had recently in its annual human rights report in its parliament highlighted on Bangladesh and the ongoing controlled political situation and extreme inhumane treatment, including the illegal detention and inhumane treatment of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia,” said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Meanwhile, a number of international human rights organizations and national human rights organizations have expressed the view that the deprivation of basic rights of the people by the authoritarian government of Bangladesh, torture of journalists, false cases, extrajudicial killings and disappearances are on the rise, he added

Fakhrul made the comment while announcing the decision of the party’s standing committee held virtually with its acting chairman Tarique Rahman on the chair on Saturday.

The Standing Committee meeting opines that the UK’s report on human rights and international human rights organizations show that Khaleda Zia has been jailed in a completely illegal manner. She is not even being given the opportunity to have treatment abroad. This is a serious human rights violation.

They immediately demanded the release of all those who jailed for political reasons, including Khaleda Zia.

The meeting decided to hold a seminar on the human rights situation in the country. Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has been given the responsibility for this.

The Chief Election Commissioner’s remarks in favor of continuing the ongoing local government elections amid Covid pandemic were met with deep resentment and protest in the meeting.

BNP standing committee realized that the Election Commission could not conduct a single election in a free and fair manner as it only acted as a subordinate of the ruling party. The 11th Parliamentary Election in 2018, the by-election and the local government election have all turned into farce. The election results have been declared without the participation of the people.

Fakhrul said, “They have betrayed the people by keeping the ruling party in power through the violation of the constitution. At present, the country’s lack of democracy, deprivation of people’s sovereignty and deprivation of the right to vote, the establishment of a one-party system has been a major partner in the implementation of the Awami League’s blueprint.”

The party’s standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Barrister Jamiruddin Sircar, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Begum Selima Rahman and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku took part at the meeting.