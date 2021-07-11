Sinophram vaccines shots Monday, Moderna jabs Tuesday, says DGHS

China’s Sinopharm vaccines will be administered from tomorrow (Monday) across the country, while Moderna vaccines will be inhected at 12 city corporations from the day after tomorrow (Tuesday).

It was stated in a regular bulletin of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today (Sunday).

The DGHS said expatriates are being administered Pfizer vaccines at seven centres in Dhaka.

The expatriates will be able to receive Moderna vaccines from the rest of the city corporations of the country apart from Dhaka. Besides, ordinary citizens will be able to avail Moderna vaccines.

Dr Shamsul Huque, Director of the Mother and Child Health Programmes of the DGHS, said those who have not received the second dose of Astrazeneca vaccines yet after getting the first dose, they would have to wait some time more.

He said the Astrazeneca vaccines would arrive either in July or in August.