Sylhet division record 602 Covid cases recorded in a single day

At least 602 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the Sylhet division in 24 hours till this morning, breaking previous records.

The infection rate in the division currently stands at 41.92 percent.

Before this, the highest number of infections in a single day was 442, recorded on July 9.

Sylhet Divisional Director of Health Dr Sultana Razea confirmed the information in the daily Covid-19 divisional statistical report.

In 24 hours, seven died of Covid-19 while 313 were undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the division.

Within the division, Moulvibazar has the highest infection rate of 53.18 where 142 tested positive out of 267 samples. In Sylhet city, the infection rate is 41.55 percent as 285 people tested positive out of 686 tests. In Sunamganj, 88 people tested positive out of 261 samples, resulting in a 33.72 percent positivity rate; Habiganj has a 39.19 percent positivity rate where 87 tested positive out of 222 samples.