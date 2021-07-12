200 events planned as summer activity programme is launched

Adventure play, football, wildlife exploration, climbing and barbecues are just some of the events planned in a 200-strong list of activities in Tower Hamlets’ Summer Activity programme, launched today (July, 6).

The council and partner organisations have teamed up to offer the action-packed programme of online and face-to-face summer activities, which also includes athletics, drama, theatre, family play, cooking workshops, teddy bear picnics to support families in keeping children learning, entertained and active this summer.

As well as hosting free events, the council has invested £10 million as part of its parks capital programme which includes improving play facilities to encourage families to make the most of the borough’s outdoor spaces, especially on bright summer days.

Following a consultation with residents including children and young people, Weavers Fields playground has been fitted with new equipment to increase accessibility for children and young people with special needs and disabilities, including new seat swings, an accessible trampoline, ramps, sensory experiences including musical instruments, different textures and spaces and quiet play spaces.

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, was joined by children at the new and accessible playground at Weavers Fields to launch this year’s summer activities programme. He said:

“I’m delighted that as we slowly recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and as lockdown restrictions are eased, we are supporting a healthy recovery by offering a variety of leisure activities and facilities for all families and young people to keep active or entertained indoors and outdoors, over the summer holiday.”

Cllr Sabina Akhtar, Cabinet Member, for Culture, Arts and Brexit, said:

“Our summer activities programme and rejuvenated playgrounds like this one at Weavers Fields, and the many parks and open spaces on offer in Tower Hamlets all provide much needed support to families.”