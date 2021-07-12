Shopping malls, business establishments likely to open from Thursday

Country’s shopping malls and business establishments are likely to open from Thursday (July 15) as per the decision on relaxation of ongoing strict lockdown.

Cabinet Division sources revealed this information, says media report.

It is known that following health guidelines and keeping one seat vacant, all kinds of public transports will be operational during the relaxed lockdown of eight days marking the Eid-ul-Azha.

Besides, government offices will run virtually during this time but private offices will not be allowed to open.