Sussanne Khan wishes mother on birthday with a special post

Hrithik Roshan’s former wife Sussanne Khan wished her mother Zarine Khan with an Instagram post where she called her “epitome of grace and strength.”

In the Instagram post, Sussanne wrote, “Strong women don’t play victim, they don’t make themselves look pitiful, they may have a storm in their hearts, yet their smile will be filled with love and forgiveness.

The thing is that they absolutely adore life and realise nothing is worth complaining about. my Mummsy… you are the epitome of grace and strength… so grateful for You. Happy happiest birthday Mom… You are my favourite Human. We learned all of it from you.”

Her sister Farah Khan Ali also posted clicks and wrote, “Happy birthday Mom. You are the coolest mom in the world and the bond that holds the family together. We are so lucky to have you.”

Sussanne had recently posted a video on her brother Zayed Khan’s birthday. In her caption, she wrote, ““Ma beautiful Familia…”