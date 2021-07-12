UNHRC adopts resolution calling for Rohingya crisis solution

A resolution on the “Human Rights Situation of Rohingya Muslims and other Minorities in Myanmar” was unanimously adopted today at the ongoing 47th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Since the massive influx of Rohingyas from Myanmar into Bangladesh in August 2017, this is the first time that any resolution on the Rohingya was adopted in the UN without a vote, due to the intense diplomatic efforts made by the Bangladesh Permanent Mission in Geneva, said a foreign ministry press release here.

The foreign ministry said the adoption of the resolution by consensus is a big milestone for Bangladesh.

Earlier, at the initiative of Bangladesh, all member states of the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) presented the draft before the Council.

In the context of the existing political situation in Myanmar, there had been strong divergences and differences among the UN member states on various elements of the text from the outset.

Finally, after tough and lengthy negotiations at several phases, the resolution was adopted by consensus by the Council today, said the release.

During the adoption, Bangladesh Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva Md. Mustafizur Rahman said, the issue of addressing the Rohingya crisis and the protection of the human rights of Rohingyas must remain high on the UN agenda.

He said that the current political turmoil in Myanmar should not detract the international community from paying due attention to this crisis and seeking a durable solution.

The Bangladesh envoy called upon the international community to play a visible and effective role in ensuring the return of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas with full security and dignity.

“On humanitarian grounds, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened the borders of Bangladesh for the Rohingyas, the ill-fated victims of atrocities and heinous crimes,” he said regrettably adding that even in the last four years, repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas has not yet happened because of the continued non-cooperation and reluctance of Myanmar.

The resolution praised Bangladesh for providing shelter to the displaced Rohingyas while it called on the international community to continue providing humanitarian assistance until they return to Myanmar.

It also emphasized the need to bring those accused and responsible for all forms of torture, crimes against humanity and war crimes against Rohingyas, including sexual offenses, to justice under appropriate national, regional and international judicial mechanisms.

In this spirit, the resolution acknowledges the ongoing criminal proceedings in the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice.

The resolution also reiterates the authority of the UN Security Council to determine what to do in such a situation.

It requested the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to submit a report to the Human Rights Council and the UN General Assembly on the progress made in implementing the recommendations of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar.

It also called for a panel discussion in the Human Rights Council on “the root causes of human rights violations and abuses against Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar.”