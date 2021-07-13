25 injured in BNP intra-party clash during Narayanganj factory visit

At least 25 leaders and activists of BNP were injured as two groups of the party locked in a clash while visiting damaged Hashem Food and Beverage Factory in Rupganj, Narayanganj on Tuesday.

The clash took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in front of the burnt factory in the upazila at noon.

According to sources a delegation led by BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan went to visit the burnt building of Hashem Food and Beverage Factory in Kornagop area around 1.45 pm.

Rupganj Upazila Juba Dal unit convener Delwar Hossain said that district unit BNP vice-president Nasir Uddin pushed BNP central executive member Mostafizur Rahman Bhuiyan Dipu to stand in the front row with the central leaders.

Members of the two groups got involved in clashes and fights in front of the factory gate in the presence of the central leaders. At one point when the leaders came out after inspecting the factory, both groups became involved in fierce clashes. At that moment, the two sides started throwing bricks at each other.

During the clashes, the workers who came to the factory to collect their wages started running in panic. At least 25 people, including Nasir Uddin, were injured in the clashes. They are being treated at a local clinic.

Later, the police brought the situation under control by charging baton and firing tear shells.