Bangladesh records 203 deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hrs

A total of 203 people have died in Coronavirus infection infection in the country during the last 24 hours. With this, the number of people died of COVID-19 in Bangladesh has stood at 16,842.

On the other hand, a total of 12,198 people have been tested COVID-19 positive. With the figure, the total number of COVID-19 positive people have stood at 10 lakh 47 thousand 155.

It was stated by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release on Monday.

The press release also stated that coronavirus were found after testing 41,755 samples. The coronavirus infection detection rate is 29.21 per cent.

Besides, 7,646 coronavirus infected patients were recovered during the last 24 hours. The recovery rate is 84.91 percent.