Bangladesh signs MoU with Malaysia on LNG supply

Bangladesh and Malaysia virtually signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the supply of Liquefied Natural Gas on Tuesday.

Under the MoU, Petronas LNG Ltd and Global LNG Sdn Bhd of Malaysia and Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation Petrobangla of Bangladesh are the designated entities in the LNG supply.

Both the sides are expected to sign a commercial contract soon, stipulating details of LNG supply under the guiding terms of the MoU.

State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid and minister in the prime minister’s department (economy) Malaysia Mustapa Mohamed signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.

Speaking on the occasion, they mentioned that signing of the MoU has marked an important milestone in the bilateral relations between the two trusted friends in their long journey of 50 years of diplomatic relations.

Bangladesh high commissioner to Malaysia Md Golam Sarwar, and high commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh, Haznah Md Hashim, delivered the welcome speeches.