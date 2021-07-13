Bangladeshi students studying abroad asked to get registered for vaccination

Bangladeshi students, who will go abroad for study purposes, have been asked to get registered for vaccination.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will receive application for COVID-19 vaccination till July 27 beginning from Tuesday (July 13).

Some of the students, studying abroad, are currently in the country while some students will go abroad for study purposes.

They are eligible for the application to get vaccinated, said the MoFA.

Applicants have been requested to send the completed form with a subject “Application for COVID-19 vaccination for students studying abroad” with passport numbers to MoFA.