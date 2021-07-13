Bongo to Premiere Girl’s Squad this Eid-ul-Azha

In Bangladesh, conventional dramas and films mostly focus on the story of a male protagonist. Story-lines have traditionally revolved around the ‘hero’, while heroines have mostly played supporting characters. Thankfully, times are changing and now audiences are demanding to see better representation on screen.

Bangladesh’s first and largest video streaming platform, Bongo, is premiering a female-focused drama serial,”Girl’s Squad” for Eid-ul-Azha this year.

Girl’s Squad is a comedy drama that shows the complex lives of six women, where we get to see their struggles with friendship, love, romance, and their own aspirations. The women at the center of this new serial are played by Samira Khan Mahi, Nabila Binta Islam, Rukaia Jahan Chomok, Sharna Lata, Jarin Tasnim Antara, and Samonty Shoumi, “Girl’s Squad” also features popular contemporary male actors Marzuk Russell and Chashi Alam.

“Girl’s Squad” will premiere with 20 episodes. The serial has been written and directed by Maidul Rakib, and produced by Bongo. Following the success of Bongo’s Based on Books (BoB) series, which saw critical success during it premier during Eid-ul-Fitr; Bongo has since decided to not only focus on adaptations from acclaimed literature but to also focus on making content for all audiences.

Girl Squad will hopefully be the first of many female-focused content offerings coming from Bongo. Girls Squad’ will be available for viewers on Bongo’s APP on Android, iOS, and Bongo Web (www.bongobd.com) platforms from the day of Eid-ul-Azha.