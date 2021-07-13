Covid: Seoul bans speedy songs in gyms to stop sweating

Gyms in South Korea’s capital Seoul and its surrounding region have been told not to play music with a tempo higher than 120 beats per minute (bpm), in order to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Treadmills will be limited to a maximum of 6km/h (3.7 mph).

Health officials say the restrictions will prevent people from breathing too fast or splashing sweat on each other.

A quick look at K-pop bpms suggests Blackpink fans might suffer a bit more than followers of BTS.

South Korea is battling a new outbreak of the virus, with 1,100 new cases recorded on Sunday.

Those attending exercise classes such as Zumba, spin and aerobics in the greater Seoul area will face the 120bpm limit from Monday, BBC reported.

People are also only allowed to spend two hours at a time at indoor sports facilities and must not use the shower.

All sports facilities must close by 22:00. The move has been questioned by gym owners.