Determination led me to be successful in Zimbabwe: Shadman

Bangladesh Test opener Shadman Islam was elated to finally hit a century for which he was craving for.

He said, he was determined to make his chance in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe count and that determination led him to be successful to fulfill his goal.

“Every batsman dreams to hit a century in Test cricket, I am no exception,” Shadman said at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport today as he returned to the country with the rest of the players who are the part of the Test squad only.

“I have been preparing myself and I was confident that some day it will happen. I was able to give my best in Zimbabwe and so the best result came. It is also good for the team because we won the game. We have come to the country with a Test victory,” he added.

Test captain Mominul Haque, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali Rabbi, Nayeem Hassan, Ebadot Hossain and Abu Jayed Rahi were the other players who returned to the country along with Shadman.

Shadman made his debut in Test cricket against West Indies at home den in 2018. Thereafter he played seven Tests but was not able to hit a century. The much-anticipated ton came in his eighth Test when he struck a brilliant 115 against Zimbabwe in the second innings of the game.

He was also looked well set in the first innings but failed to convert his start.