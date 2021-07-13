Jhenaidah-4 ex-MP Abdul Mannan no more

Abdul Mannan, former Member of Parliament (MP) from Jhenaidah-4 constituency, died in Kaliganj of Jhenaidah on Tuesday morning.

The former MP breathed his last at his Arpara residence.

According to family sources, he recovered from coronavirus recently. However, he was suffering from diabetes for a long.

Abdul Mannan is survived by his wife, a son and a host of well wishers to mourn his death.

Mannan was elected as MP from Jhenaidah-4 as a Bangladesh Awami League candidate in 2008. He was the President of the Kaliganj Upazila unit of Awami League.