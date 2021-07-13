Kishwar finishes as 2nd runner up in Masterchef Australia Grand Finale

MasterChef Australia has crowned Justin Narayan as its 2021 winner, ending a dream run for Kishwar Chowdhury, who has consistently championed her Bangladeshi roots throughout her appearance.

At the end of the season’s grand finale, broadcast today in Australia, Narayan finally took home the title and the $250,000 prize money, beating out Pete Campbell and Kishwar Chowdhury, who won $30,000 and $20,000 respectively.

The winner scored 125 points in the concluding round to win the 2021 title. Pete Campbell scored 124 points and Kishwar Chowdhury had 114 points.