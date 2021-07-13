PM Sheikh Hasina announces stimulus packages of Tk 3200cr for poor

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday announced five new packages, involving Tk 3200 crore, to assist people with little income or no income.

These packages will be used to assist the low-income group of people who have been hit hard by the ongoing lockdown imposed due to the alarming spread of coronavirus, said a PMO media release signed by PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim.

Of the total amount, Tk 450 crore will be given to 1437,389 day-labourers, 235,033 transport workers, 50,445 small businesspeople and 1,603 shipping workers. Some 1724,740 people will get Tk 2,500 each.

To assist the low-income group of people living in urban areas, the government will conduct a special 14-day open market sale (OMS) from July 25 to August 7 across the country through 813 centres.

For this, the media release said, 20,000 mt of rice and 14,000 mt of flour worth Tk 150 crire have been allocated.

A special allocation of Tk 100 crore has been made in favour of deputy commissioners to provide food assistance for the poor people through 333 call centres.

To finance employment-generation activities in rural areas through Palli Sanchay Bank, Karmasangsthan Bank and PKSF, the government has allocated Tk 1,500 crore.

This money will be given at a 4-percent interest rate, the media release said, adding that this money is in addition to the Tk 3,200 crore given earlier.

An amount of Tk 1,000 crore will be given as loan through the banking channel as working capital at a 4-percent interest rate to pay the salaries and allowances of employees in the tourism sector like hotels, motels and theme parks.