The conference of the UK Nirmul committee is over : a new committee has been formed

Special corespondent:

The conference of the Gatok Dakar Dalal Nirmul Committee has been completed in the United Kingdom in the belief of gaining international recognition of the 1971 genocide in Bangladesh.

The bi-annual conference was held on Saturday (July 11) at 3 pm UK time under the chairmanship of the president of the organization Nur Uddin Ahmed with the presentation of the general secretary of the organization Jamal Khan.

The chief guest at the conference was Sultan Mahmud Sharif, President of the United Kingdom Awami League and one of the organizers of the Liberation War in exile.



Speaking as special guests were MA Rauf, Adviser to the UK Branch of Nirmul Committee , Hosne Ara Matin and Ansar Ahmed Ullah, a prominent Journalist and member of the Central Committee.

At the bi-annual conference, a working committee has been formed with Nur Uddin Ahmed as honorary president, Syed Enamul Islam as executive president and Ruby Haque as general secretary for the next two years 2021-2022.

Other members of the new committee include co-chairs journalist Matiar Chowdhury, Mohammad Hormuz Ali Master, Nilufa Yasmeen Hasan, journalist Syed Anas Pasha, Jamal Ahmed Khan and presidents of various UK branches (ex officio).

Members of the Executive Council: Councilor Moin Qadri, Sushant Das Prashant, Jochna Parveen and General Secretaries of various branches of the United Kingdom (ex officio).