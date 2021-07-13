Woman killed in Sylhet landslide

Sylhet Office : A woman was killed and her teenaged son was injured in an incident of landslide at Dakshin Surma in Sylhet on Tuesday morning.

The deceased is Selina Begum, 35, wife of Babul Miah of Tilabari Fuldi in Lalabazar union under Dakshin Surma upazila and the injured is her son Tanvir Ahmad, 14, police said.

Selina and Tanvir went to a hillock near their house at about 10:30am to bring soil from the hillock in a basket for coating the walls of their house with mud, said local residents.

While they were collecting soil from the bottom of the hillock, a big chunk of soil from the hilltop collapsed suddenly on them, leaving the woman dead instantly on the spot and her son seriously injured, the locals said.

Dakshin Surma police officer-in-charge Monirul Islam said that the victim’s son was admitted to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital after he was rescued from the spot.

‘The body of the deceased was handed over to her relatives without autopsy following an order issued by the local administration,’ said the police officer.