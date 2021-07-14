Bangladesh Covid death toll crosses 17,000 with 210 more fatalities in 24 hrs

Bangladesh witnessed daily Covid deaths of 210 people in 24 hours until Wednesday morning.

The country also saw an additional 12,383 new cases just a day before the government would relax the ongoing strict restrictions on public movement and businesses for eight days— from July 14 midnight for the celebration of Eid-ul-Azha and continuation of pre-Eid trade and economic activities.

With the latest statistics, the total death toll hits 17,052 and infections to 10,59,538.

A Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) press release revealed the statistics on Wednesday afternoon.

Dhaka division logged the highest deaths of 69 people and Khulna 46 in the timeline.

Among the deceased, 131 are male and 79 female patients.

A total of 42,490 samples have been tested during the reporting period across the country at 627 laboratories while Bangladesh had tested 70,99,479 samples as of July 14.

A total of 8,245 recovered from the viral disease during the timeline totalling the recovery to 897,412.

A total of 157 died in public hospitals, 40 in private hospitals and 13 died at their homes, according to the government statistics.

Besides death of Covid patients, reports received from different districts of the country said that a good number of patients had died with Covid symptoms at the Covid units in hospitals there.

Reports received from Rajshahi, Khulna, Kushtia, Barishal, Faridpur, Chuadanga, Chattogram, Satkhira and Mymensingh said that a total of 122 patients died at the Covid units of hospitals in the district in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

Of the deceased, 58 were Covid positive patients and 64 had symptoms of Covid-19 infection.