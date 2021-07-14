Bangladeshi Family Stranded in Haiti in Safety

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington DC has contacted a Bangladeshi citizen, Engineer Md. Habibur Rahman Manik who along with his family, has reportedly been stranded in Haiti.

Habibur Rahman informed the Embassy on Tuesday ( July 13) that his family is in safety now.

The situation in Haiti has improved, although there is some sporadic violence in the city.

The stranded family has purchased air tickets and is expected to travel to Florida, USA, on Wednesday (14 July), said the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC.