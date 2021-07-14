Biman to start Syedpur-Cox’s Bazar flight

In view of increasing demand, national flag carrier Biman is going to start operating a flight on the Syedpur-Cox’s Bazar-Syedpur route.

It will look to connect the districts of North Bengal with the tourism city of Cox’s Bazar, boosting the tourism industry as well as trade between the regions, said a media release Wednesday.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines would soon announce the flight schedule for the Syedpur-Cox’s Bazar-Syedpur route.

Information in this regard would be available on their website.