Call to “test, test and test again” as new mobile testing units take to the borough’s streets

Residents have been called to take up the offer of regular rapid testing for Covid-19 and keep themselves and their loved ones safe, as new mobile testing units take to the borough’s streets.

Four new mobile testing units will move around the borough offering rapid testing and home test collection services for residents not displaying symptoms of covid-19, as part of a wider council neighbourhood response to the pandemic, bringing together Covid-19 ambassadors, targeted vaccination clinics and more local access to testing.

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “With government restrictions due to be lifted next week, it is all too easy to become complacent about Covid-19, but the data shows it is still very much present in our lives and still posing a risk with a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases as a result of the Delta variant.

“Alongside getting vaccinated, testing is the other proven way we can stay safe and these new mobile units will help in getting the test kits into local neighbourhoods when and where they are needed most.

“We cannot afford to be complacent at this stage of the pandemic. Let’s protect ourselves and our loved ones and make full use of these new mobile units and test, test and test again.”

Research shows that one in three people who have the virus do not show symptoms and those fully vaccinated can still pass on the virus, putting others at risk.

The new mobile testing units in Tower Hamlets will offer lateral flow tests, which are rapid tests for people without Covid-19 symptoms that should be taken twice a week.

If the rapid test reveals a positive result, the next step is to isolate and book a PCR test which is processed at a laboratory to confirm if someone is carrying the virus.

Anyone positive should isolate for 10 days from when symptoms started, or from the day the test was taken if people do not have symptoms.

Locations of the mobile units are informed by data and community intelligence, with recent locations including Shoreditch, Victoria Park, Bethnal Green, Columbia Road and St John’s Park on the Isle of Dogs. Along with the mobile units, there remains a fixed testing site in Canary Wharf.

Councillor Rachel Blake, Deputy Mayor and Lead Member for Adults, Health and Wellbeing, said:

“Getting tested regularly whether with symptoms or without, and isolating if you are positive, is key to reducing the spread of Covid.

“This is alongside getting vaccinated – anyone aged 18 and over can now get the free Covid-19 vaccine and there are plenty of vaccine clinics across the borough.