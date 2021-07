Dipu Moni to come up with decision on SSC-HSC exams Thursday

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni will hold a press conference on Thursday regarding the decision of SSC and HSC examinations of 2021 whether students will appear exams with shortened syllabuses or will get auto promotion.

Dr Dipu Moni will come up with details information on the two important examinations pending for coronavirus pandemic.

The education minister will attend a press briefing virtually at 11:00am tomorrow, said public relations officer of the education minister MA Khayer.