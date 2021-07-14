Domestic flight operation resumes from Thursday for 8 days

The government has decided to resume flight operations to all domestic destinations for eight days starting from July 15.

“All types of domestic flight operations by all Air Operators, that was suspended, will be relaxed from 0001 BST on 15 July 2021 until 0600 BST on 23 July 2021,” said an air transportation circular, issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) today.

It also added, “With effect from 0600 BST on 23 July 2021 until 2359 BST on 05 August 2021, all types of domestic flight operation by all Air Operators shall remain suspended”.

Medevac, humanitarian and relief and cargo flights will remain out of the purview of the restriction, it said.

The CAAB asked the air operators to strictly maintain and follow standard disinfection, sanitization and social distancing procedure for passenger, crew, equipment, and aircraft inflight and on ground for such flights.

Meanwhile, the state-owned Biman Bangladesh Airlines and two other operational private carrier – US-Bangla Airline and Novoair announced the flight schedule for this resumption period.

From July 15 to 22, the US-Bangla Airlines will operate daily five flights to Chattogram, two to Cox’s Bazar, seven to Syedpur, six to Jashore, and four each to Sylhet, Barishal and Rajshahi, according to the airline spokesperson.

While during the same period, the Novoair will operate daily six flights to Chattogram, Syedpur, and Jashore each, four to Barishal, three to Sylhet and two to Cox’s Bazar, said the airline official.