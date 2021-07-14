Eid train ticket selling starts through online

Bangladesh Railway has started selling tickets through online from Wednesday morning ahead of Eid.

No tickets will be available at counters due to coronavirus, a notice, signed by Railway director Mohammad Shafiqur Rahman, confirmed the matter.

Earlier on Tuesday, the authority confirmed selling tickets from the afternoon after announcement of relaxing the strict restriction by the government. But, later, they did not sale tickets due to technical glitch.

Half of the train tickets will be issued from July 15-22 ensuring the passengers’ health guidelines, the notice said.