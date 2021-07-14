Rehana Maryam Noor is one of the most powerful films from South Asia: Anurag Kashyap

Renowned Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap praised the much-talked-about Bangladeshi film ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ in the first show at the 74th Cannes Film Festival, after watching the film at its premiere.

In a recent chat with the film’s producer Jeremy Chua and actress Azmeri Haque Badhon, the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’-famed popular filmmaker said, “‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ is one of the most powerful films that came out from our part of Asia. It’s been completely supreme and I saw the film.”

“What a wonderful job altogether – the acting, dialogues, the way the film was shot, the writing, the lighting design, music, direction – everything is great. My congratulations to Bangladesh for its entry to Cannes, the actress (Badhon), the producer, the director and everyone associated with the film,” Kashyap said.

Badhon posted some parts of Anurag Kashyap’s chat with the ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ team on her social media handles, including the 20-25 minute chat where ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ producer Jeremy Chua and executive producer Ehsanul Haque Babu were present, alongside Kashyap and herself.

Anurag Kashyap is a recipient of four Filmfare awards and widely regarded for some of his critical and commercial success in Bollywood including “No Smoking,” “Gangs of Wasseypur,” “Dev.D”, “Black Friday” and others.

Bangladesh’s maiden entry in the official selection at the Cannes film festival, ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ is scripted, edited and directed by Abdullah Mohammad Saad. The story of this 1 hour and 48 minutes long film revolves around Rehana Maryam Noor, an assistant professor at a private medical college, played by Badhon.

Other cast members are Saberi Alam, Afia Zahin Zaima, Afia Tabassum Varna, Kazi Sami Hasan, Yasir Al Haq, Jopari Louis, Farzana Bithi, Jahed Chowdhury Mithu, Khushiyara Khushbu Oni and Abhradit Chowdhury.