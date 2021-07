Sunamganj Correspondent : Kaniz Rehnuma Rabbani, a Supreme Court lawyer, died from Coronavirus infections at a hospital in Sylhet early hours of Wednesday.

Kaniz, 35, daughter of former Member of Parliament and Public prosecutor (PP) Shamsunnahar Begum (Shahana Rabbani) of Sunamganj, breathed her last at Sylhet Osmani Medical College and Hospital while undergoing treatment at 3:15am.

Kaniz Rehnuma Rabbani joined the High Court on January 1, 2017 as a lawyer.