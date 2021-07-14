US politicians assure of addressing Bangladesh’s COVID-19 vaccinations needs

Governor of Connecticut Ned Lamont, an influential Democratic Party leader, has stated that he will help to address Bangladesh’s COVID-19 vaccination needs to cover its large population.

The Governor agreed to explore avenues for commercial supply and co-production of vaccines in Bangladesh with the help of Pfizer global headquarters for the Central Research Division located in Connecticut.

He made this commitment during his meeting with Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States M Shahidul Islam on July 12 at the Governor’s Residence.

Earlier, the Bangladeshi American community in Hartford City of Connecticut organized a welcoming event in honour of the Ambassador, which was attended by Congressman John B. Larson (Democrat-CT), Congresswoman Jahana Hayes (Democrat-CT), Lieutenant Governor of Connecticut Susan Bysiewicz, State Senator Saud Anwar, Manchester city mayor Jay Moran, chair of Connecticut Democratic Party Nancy DiNardo, Bangladeshi-American and mainstream political activist MD Rahman, Dr. Mehdi Anwar, and other local leaders.

During discussions with the Ambassador, Congressman Larson and Congresswoman Hayes assured their engagements to further advance Bangladesh-US cooperation on wide-ranging areas, including trade, commerce, COVID-19 support, and Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar.

The House Representative hoped that Bangladesh would receive a fair share of the COVID-19 vaccines to cover its huge population.

They all vowed to continue to advocate for promoting the interest of Bangladesh and the Bangladeshi Diaspora in the USA. They also appreciated Bangladesh’s ongoing socio-economic progress, including women’s empowerment under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.