WHO: Nearly 3mln COVID cases recorded worldwide this past week

Nearly 3 mln COVID-19 cases and more than 55,000 deaths were registered this past week worldwide by experts of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The incidence rate rose by 10% compared with the previous seven days, and the mortality rate increased by 3%, the WHO headquarters in Geneva reported on Wednesday, reports AFP.

The overall number of new COVID-19 cases last week (from July 5 to July 11) reached nearly 3 million, some 10% more compared with the previous week, according to the weekly epidemiological bulletin. Over the past week, over 55,000 people died, or 3% more than in the previous seven days. Before that the mortality rate had been declining for more than 2 months.

On July 5-11, as many as 2,996,465 COVID-19 cases were registered worldwide and 55,830 deaths were confirmed. As of July 11, a total of 186,240,393 COVID-19 cases and 4,027,861 deaths were recorded.

Most new COVID-19 cases over the past week were reported in Brazil (333,030), as well as in India (291,789), Indonesia (243,119), the United Kingdom (210, 277) and Colombia (174, 320). The biggest incidence rate was registered in the British Virgin Islands (2,497 new cases per 100,000 citizens), in Seychelles (763), Cyprus (673), Jersey (628) and Fiji (490).

The incidence rate dropped over the past week in the Americas (by 3%), while it increased in the Eastern Mediterranean Region (by 25%), in Europe (by 20%), in Southeast Asia (by 16%), in the Western Pacific Region (by 15%) and in Africa (by 5%).

The mortality rate surged in Africa (by 50%) and in Southeast Asia (by 26%). A notable decline in fatalities was seen in the Americas (11%).

According to the WHO bulletin, the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, which was first discovered in India in October 2020, has been detected in 111 countries.