Woman gang raped in Sylhet tea estate; 4 arrested

Sylhet Office : Police on Wednesday arrested four people in Sylhet for allegedly gang raping a 25-year-old woman in a tea estate.

The arrestees have been identified as Jamed Ahmed alias Jabed, 38, Moshahid Ahmed, 28, Faisal Ahmed, 22, and Russel Ahmed, 24.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media and Community Services) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police BM Ashraf Ullah Taher said the woman was from Kishorganj’s Bhoirab. Jamed asked her to come to Sylhet for marriage after they had a love affair conducted over phone until that point.

The victim said on July 10, after she reached Sylhet Jabed took her to Marakona Tilla in Khadimnagar Burjan Tea estate.

There, Jabed with his companions- Faisal, Russell and Jamil gang raped her, keeping her captive in a tent for three days. The abuse continued for the entire period.

According to her statement, on Tuesday (July 13) they left her to another five men: Rebul (25), Imam (25), Farooq (23), Md. Moshahid Ahmed (27) and Abul (26) who also gang raped her and left.

From that tent in the tea estate she managed to reach out to a passer-by who helped her contact her sister.

On Wednesday afternoon, she lodged a complaint against all nine with the Airport Police Station.

Airport police officer-in-charge Khan Mohammad Mainul Zakir said on the basis of her information police ran an operation and arrested four of the nine accused.

Attempts are being made to arrest the remaining five.

The woman was admitted to the One Stop Crisis Center (OCC) of Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital for treatment, he said.