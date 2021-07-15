‘A party can’t be created by a child who is not normal’

Jatiya Party chairman and deputy leader of the Opposition in Jatiya Sangsad GM Quader has said a political party cannot be created through the announcement of a child who is not normal.

There are rules and regulations to float a political party, he said.

GM Quader was responding to the queries of newsmen after distributing food items among destitute at Mohammadpur Zakir Hossain Road ground in Dhaka on Thursday (July 15).

The food distrubution programme was taken in observance of the second death anniversary of Jatiya Party’s founding chairman Husayn Muhammad Ershad.

Jatiya Party chairman said the party’s chief patron Raushan Ershad was made chairman of the new political party.

The media is supposed to talk to Raushan Ershad before publishing reports in this regard. The media ought to talk to Jatiya Party’s chief patron and Leader of the Opposition in parliament Raushan Ershad before publishing the news, he said.

Responding to another question, GM Quader said the mass media should investigate who are instigating a child to announce the formation of a political party.

“I talked to Jatiya Party’s chief patron Raushan Ershad on Wednesday evening over phone. She made it clear that she had no intention to become the chairman of a political party. She also appreciated various initiatives taken for strengthening Jatiya Party,” he said.