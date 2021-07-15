Bangladesh reports 2nd highest 226 Covid-19 deaths

Bangladesh has recorded the second highest 226 deaths from deadly coronavirus in just 24 hours ending 8:00am on Thursday.

The single day death toll was recorded at 210 on Wednesday, while the country’s highest ever 230 deaths were reported on July 11.

With Thursday’s figure, the total death counts reached 17,278 and the current death rate stands at 1.61%, according to a press release sent by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the positivity rate witnessed a downward trend declining to 27.23% from 29.14% a day ago after the health authorities tested 44,981 samples at 627 labs across the country.

The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning, 84.51 percent recovered, while 1.61 percent died.

The DGHS said Bangladesh’s COVID-19 confirmed cases crossed 5,000 mark on March 29, 2021, 6,000 mark on April 1, 202, 7,000 mark on April 4, 2021, 8,000 mark on June 24, 2021, 9,000 mark on July 5 and 11,000 mark on July 6.

According to month-wise statistics last year, 51 COVID-19 positive cases were detected in March 2020, 7616 in April, 39,486 in May, 98,330 in June, 92,178 in July, 75,335 in August, 50,483 in September, 44, 205 in October, 57,248 in November and 48,578 in December.

The beginning of the current year witnessed a drastic fall of coronavirus cases in the country but the trend lasted for only two months — 21,629 cases were detected in January and 11,077 in February.

After the drastic fall of COVID-19 confirmed cases, the country witnessed sharp increase of infection as 65,079 cases were reported in March, 2021 and 1,47,837 cases in April. The country again witnessed a fall in May, 2021 as it recorded 41,408 cases. From the beginning of June, 2021, the country recorded a sharp rise with 1,12,718 cases, the DGHS said.

According to month-wise statistics last year, five COVID-19 deaths were reported in March, 2020, 163 in April, 482 in May, 1,197 in June, 1,264 in July, 1,179 in August, 970 in September, 672 in October, 721 in November and 915 in December.

Month-wise data of the current year, 568 coronavirus fatalities were recorded in January, 2021, 281 in February, 638 in March and 2,404 in April, 1,169 in May and 1,884 in June, the DGHS sources said.