Govt considers fixing age limit at 18 for vaccination

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said the government is considering to fixing the age limit to 18 years for Covid-19 vaccination.

“Process is underway to fix the age limit to 18 years for coronavirus vaccination. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructions in this regard. The National Technical Advisory Committee on coronavirus has advised the government in this regard. A decision in this regard will come soon,” said the minister while addressing at programme at Bangladesh College of Physicians & Surgeons auditorium in Dhaka on Thursday.

The health minister said, “Twenty lakh doses of vaccine had recently arrived from China. Another 1.5 crore vaccines will come from that country. In addition to this vaccine from China, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines will come from COVAX this month.”

He further said, “The rationale for vaccinating people above the age of 18 is that we want to send our children to school and college. I have made arrangements to vaccinate the teachers.”

Zahid Maleque said, “One year of the students’ lives has been wasted. They cannot go to school or college. It will be a risk for the country, for the nation. I have taken steps to vaccinate these people for that.”