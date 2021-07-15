Govt fixes price of rawhide for Eid-ul-Azha 2021

The government has fixed the prices of rawhide for Eid-ul-Azha 2021.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi disclosed the matter after a virtual meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The government fixed Tk40-45 per square foot of raw hides of cows in Dhaka and Tk33-37 in outside of Dhaka.

Last year, the price was Tk 35-40 in Dhaka and Tk 28-32 in outside of Dhaka.

The price of salted raw hides of goats was set at Tk 15-17 which was Tk 13-15 last year.

The minister said as the government allowed the export of rawhide and wet blue, the growers and seasonal traders would get proper prices.

Among others, industrial secretary Jakia Sultana, and Bangladesh Tanners Associtaion (BTA) president Shahin Ahmed spoke at the meeting.