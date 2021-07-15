Islamic Relief UK to deliver its biggest ever food distribution in the UK for Eid

From next week, Islamic Relief UK and 18 partners – including FareShare – will begin distributing essential food packs to vulnerable communities throughout the UK. The country-wide distribution will not only mark the final weeks of Dhul-Hijjah, the last month in the Islamic calendar but will also happen following the Islamic festival of Eid-al-Adha (otherwise known as The Festival of Sacrifice) on 20 July*.

Alongside 4,700 food packs, approximately 7000kg of sheepmeat will be distributed in honour of the Muslim tradition of Qurbani (sacrifice). Every year, during the month of Dhul-Hijjah, Muslims around the world slaughter an animal – a goat, sheep, cow or camel – to commemorate the sacrifice that the Prophet Ibrahim was prepared to make for Allah. Many Muslims pay a charity to have the Qurbani sacrifice done on their behalf.

The sacrificial meat is divided into three portions and, in the UK, it all goes to people who need it most including refugees, those suffering economic hardship, asylum seekers, women facing domestic abuse and the homeless. Last year, a significant amount of the distribution was received by non-Muslims.

Following the Eid-al-Adha festivities, a majority of Islamic Relief UK’s regional distributions will take place from 24 – 31 July, with the final day in the Islamic calendar taking place on Sunday 8 August*. Alongside FareShare, who will distribute a third of the meat, the UK partners for the Eid (Qurbani and non-Qurbani) distributions are:

One Roof Leicester, City Retreat (Leicester), London Colney Islamic Centre (St Albans), Aston Villa FC (Birmingham), Masjid Al- Falaah (Birmingham), Green Lane Masjid (Birmingham), Blackhall Mosque (Edinburgh), Crookston Community Group (Glasgow) Al-Hikmah Mosque (Aberdeen), Give a Gift (Leeds), PL84U Al-Suffa (London), East London Mosque, Sufra NW (London), Newham Community Centre (London), Cambridge Central Mosque and Liverpool Regional Mosque Network.

On 6 and 7 July, Islamic Relief UK began distributions with Celtic FC in Glasgow, where 500 food packs (no meat) were distributed.

Islamic Relief will be delivering Qurbani meat to over 3.1 million people overseas in 27 countries via local distributors, and in the UK the Qurbani meat will be sourced from Euro Quality Lambs.

Shropshire based Euro Quality Lambs are one of Europe’s leading suppliers of British sheepmeat who pride themselves on producing high-quality grass-fed lamb and mutton. They use sustainable processes to recycle products such as blood into biogas and fertiliser and offal into pet food.

Rizvan Khalid, MD at Euro Quality Lambs said:

“We are proud of our relationship with Islamic Relief and the neighbourhood charities they support. We feel privileged carrying out the wishes of donors to perform Qurbani locally and donating the meat nationally. It’s been heartwarming to see the reaction of those receiving the meat during this Muslim Thanksgiving period.”

Tufail Hussain, Director of Islamic Relief UK said:

“This year’s Qurbani and Dhul-Hijjah distributions are the most ambitious we have ever done in the UK. As with last year, we have partnered with FareShare who are doing fantastic work within vulnerable UK communities.

“Alongside their hard-working team and those of our regional partners, we hope we can deliver high-quality meat and food essentials to those who need it most during this difficult time. This wouldn’t be possible without incredible support from our donors who choose to help people in both the UK and abroad.”

Photo by Zakariya Nur © Islamic Relief UK