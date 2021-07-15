Set alight by husband, woman dies from burns

Moulvibazar Correspondent : A 20-year-old woman, who was allegedly set on fire by her husband, died at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital Wednesday night.

She was admitted to the hospital with burns on 60 percent of her body.

Her family alleged that she was attacked in sleep by her husband in Moulvibazar’s Barlekha upazila on July 4.

Faizul Islam, medical officer at Barlekha Upazila Health Complex, said the victim, Rahima Begum, had suffered serious burn injuries on different parts of her body, including her face and hands.

As her condition was critical, she was referred to MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital where she breathed her last around 10:30pm Wednesday.

The body will be handed over to her family after conducting an autopsy, he added.

Rafiq Uddin, the victim’s father, said his daughter was married to Shipon, of the same upazila, three years ago.

Shipon and his mother tortured her after marriage, he alleged, adding that his daughter also escaped her in-law’s house around seven months ago.

Shipon came to Rahima’s house on July 3 night, poured petrol on her and set her on fire on early July 4, the victim’s father said.

Jahangir Hossain Sardar, officer-in-charge of Barlekha Police Station, said Shipon and his mother Anuri Begum were in jail in a case filed by Rahima’s brother Raju Ahmed for attempting to kill her sister.