UK records 63 further coronavirus deaths and 48,553 cases in a day

UK has reported another 48,553 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 5,281,098, according to official figures released Thursday.

The daily figure is the highest since mid-January, up from 42,302 cases reported Wednesday.

The country also recorded another 63 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest daily increase since March 26.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 128,593. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The NHS (National Health Service) Test and Trace app has pinged over half a million people in England in a week, which is the highest figure recorded, Sky News reported Thursday.

A total of 520,194 alerts were sent to users of the NHS COVID-19 app in the week to July 7, telling them they had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus and to self-isolate, the report said.

The report quoted local union Unite as saying that factories across Britain are in danger of closing down as a result of employees being pinged by the app.

The British government has confirmed that most COVID-19 restrictions in England will end on July 19 as part of the final step or Step Four of England’s roadmap out of the lockdown. But scientists have warned that lifting all restrictions at this stage could increase likelihood of dangerous variants.

More than 87 percent of the Britain’s adults have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while over 67 percent have received two jabs, the latest figures showed.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.