Young Bangla to share findings on women safety issues

Young Bangla, a youth platform in Bangladesh, will share the findings of a situation analysis on women’s safety in public places at a webinar to be held on Thursday evening.

The website of the Women’s Safety in Public Places (WSPP) will also be launched today.

Recently, Young Bangla youths have conducted the situation analysis through consulting different stakeholders in 10 districts.

Unveiling the campaign website will help connect a wider audience through virtual medium.

The organizers will share the real scenario of women’s safety such as; practicing norms, people’s perspectives, role of different stakeholders and most importantly the role of youth to eliminate malpractices and to sensitize the broader community.

Ten youth organizations have conducted Focus Group Discussion (FGD), Stakeholder Analysis, and Case Study Analysis in 10 districts.

This analysis enabled them to reflect on the situation of harassment against women in their respective communities throughout April of 2021 amid the pandemic with following health protocols.

Habibur Rahaman from CRI is going to share the summary of the findings.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak will grace the virtual event as chief guest.