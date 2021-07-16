Bangladesh reports 12,148 new virus cases, deaths rise by 187 in 24 hrs

Bangladesh on Friday registered 187 deaths and 12,148 COVID-19 positive cases in past 24 hours.

“The pandemic claimed 187 lives in a span of 24 hours, pushing the nationwide coronavirus death toll to 17,465 so far,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

The new figures took the death tally to 17,465 and caseload to 10,83,922.

The fresh cases were detected after testing 41,947 samples during the period, which took the positivity rate to 28.96 % from Thursday’s 27.23 %.

However, the fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.61% during the period.

The country saw a record number of 13,768 Covid cases on Monday and the highest-ever 230 deaths on Sunday.

The DGHS said Bangladesh’s COVID-19 confirmed cases crossed 5,000 mark on March 29, 2021, 6,000 mark on April 1, 202, 7,000 mark on April 4, 2021, 8,000 mark on June 24, 2021, 9,000 mark on July 5 and 11,000 mark on July 6.

According to month-wise statistics last year, 51 COVID-19 positive cases were detected in March 2020, 7616 in April, 39,486 in May, 98,330 in June, 92,178 in July, 75,335 in August, 50,483 in September, 44, 205 in October, 57,248 in November and 48,578 in December.

The beginning of the current year witnessed a drastic fall of coronavirus cases in the country but the trend lasted for only two months — 21,629 cases were detected in January and 11,077 in February.

After the drastic fall of COVID-19 confirmed cases, the country witnessed sharp increase of infection as 65,079 cases were reported in March, 2021 and 1,47,837 cases in April. The country again witnessed a fall in May, 2021 as it recorded 41,408 cases. From the beginning of June, 2021, the country recorded a sharp rise with 1,12,718 cases, the DGHS said.