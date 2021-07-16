Demand for oxygen peaks in Sylhet division

Sylhet Office : The demand for oxygen increased in the Sylhet region in recent days amid an upward trend in the number of Covid patients all over the division.

Just days ago, the demand was 150 cylinders daily and now it is about 900 to 1000 cylinders, sources said. Demand for oxygen cylinders from the private hospitals also went up during the last two weeks.

On the other hand, many of the private hospitals have bought cylinders for patients as they can’t manage rental cylinders like the past amid rising demand from all over.

Three private companies supply oxygen to various government and private hospitals in Sylhet. Besides, some people bought oxygen cylinders for patients to take treatment at home.

A physician at the Shahid Dr Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital, the dedicated Covid hospital for the divisional city, said they have to face huge pressure for a bed, especially for ICU units everyday. The oxygen demand also got a big rise, he said adding about 80 patients at the 100-bed facility need oxygen now while it was needed for 40 patients just weeks ago.

Deputy Director at the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital Dr Himangshu Lal Roy said amid a rise in demand many oxygen cylinders are being taken to rural areas while a good number of people have bought cylinders for family patients at home, creating pressure for the city areas.

A new oxygen plant of the Spectra company, which supplies oxygen in Sylhet, would start operation soon, the official added. However, Osmani Medical College Hospital and the Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital have their own reserve plant and 600 cylinders.

The health officials said there are 1042 beds including 56 having ICU facility in the government hospitals in the division while there are 382 beds including 57 with ICU facilities in the private hospitals having Covid treatment facilities in Sylhet. All these remain occupied now, the sources said, while many others with symptoms were taking treatment at home.