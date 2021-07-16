Three killed, five injured in Narsingdi road crash

Three people were killed and five others injured in a head-on collision between a covered van and a human hauler at Sadar upazila in Narsingdi district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Al Amin, 10, son of Saiful Islam, a resident of Banglabazar Dewanganj village in Sunamganj district, Hafizul Islam, 46, of Bateshwar under Belabo upazila in Narsingdi, Chan Miah, 55, of Kaliganj upazila in Gazipur.

Police sources said a covered van collided head-on with a human hauler, locally known as Leguna, at Bhatpara Takshal area under Panchdona union at about 2:30pm, leaving the trio dead on the spot and five others injured.

The injured were sent to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital.

Panchdona police outpost in-charge Yousuf Mia confirmed the matter.