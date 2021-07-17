1 held with 900-kg VGF rice in Habiganj

Habiganj correspondent : Law enforcement agencies on Friday held a man with 900-kg VGF (Vulnerable Group Feeding) rice from a warehouse at Lokra Bazar area in Habiganj Sadar.

Besides, 17 empty rice sacks bearing the seal of the food department’s warehouse were also seized during the raid.

The arrestee was identified as Hasan Ali, 45.

The seizure was made after a team led by the personnel of National Security Intelligence (NSI) and Sadar Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Abdur Rahim raided the warehouse on Friday afternoon, according to police sources.

SI Abdur Rahim of Sadar Police Station confirmed the information.

A case is being filed against the detainee, he added.