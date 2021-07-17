21 Rohingyas held in Moulvibazar after entering from India

Moulvibazar Correspondent : Police detained 21 Rohingyas including women and children at Sadar upazila in Moulvibazar on Saturday morning.

They were arrested from bus stand area in the district town around 10 am.

Of them, six were men, eight women and seven children.

Process is underway to send them to refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar district.

Additional Superintendent of Moulvibazar police (Sadar circle) Md Ziaur Rahman said they were waiting for bus to go to Cox’s Bazar.

They entered to the country through Kulaura border of India’s Tripura, the official added.