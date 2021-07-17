Bangladesh reports 204 more Covid deaths, 8,489 new cases in a day

Bangladesh recorded 204 more deaths from Covid-19 and 8,489 new cases in the 24 hours between 8am Friday and 8am Saturday.

During the same period, some 8,820 Covid-19 patients also recovered around the country, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest figures took the country Covid-19 death toll to 17,669, the total number of cases to 1,092,411, and the total number of recovered patients to 923,163 – since the pandemic made landfall here in March last year.

Between Friday and Saturday mornings, 29,214 samples were tested at 627 labs around the country, yielding a 29.06% infection rate in 24 hours.

Of the 204 deceased – 125 men and 79 women – one was between the age of 91 and 100 years, 15 were between the age of 81 and 90 years, 35 were from the age group of 71-80 years, 51 were from the 61-70 age group, 58 were from the 51-60 age group, 25 were from the 41-50 age group, 12 were from the 31-40 age group, five were from the 21-30 age group, and two were from the 11-20 age group.

Dhaka logged 4,480 cases, the highest among the divisions followed by Chittagong with 1,885 cases, Khulna with 539, and Rajshahi with 589.

Dhaka division reported 82 deaths, the highest among the eight divisions, followed by Khulna with 49 deaths.

Chittagong division counted 32 deaths while Rajshahi 20, Rangpur 10, Barisal five, Mymensingh four, and Sylhet two.

The mortality rate against the total number of cases detected so far stands at 1.62%.

Vaccination

As it was Friday the vaccination program was halted for the day.

Till now 4,296,738 people were administered the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Meanwhile, a little over 1.525 million people received the first dose of the vaccine and are awaiting the second dose.

Additionally, 651,549 people received the first dose of Sinopharm vaccine till Thursday, while 2,259 people received the second dose.

Meanwhile, 46,981 people have been administered the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Also, 112,571 people received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine till now.

The health authorities in Bangladesh reported the first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a strain of coronavirus named Sars-CoV-2, on March 8 last year.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4,094,523 lives across the world and infected more than 190,435,149 people across the world till Thursday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 173,601,637 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.