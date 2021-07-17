Bangladesh, Uzbekistan discuss expanding bilateral ties

Bangladesh and Uzbekistan have discussed the prospects for expansion of multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen had a meeting with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the International Conference on ‘Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity, Challenges and Opportunities’ in capital Tashkent on Friday.

At the meeting, the two sides also discussed the issues of further expansion of practical interaction and promotion of new bilateral cooperation projects.

These would further help in deepening the economic ties between South Asia and Central Asia, “which has historically and closely linked to our region in economic, social, cultural and civilisational dimensions”, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Dr Momen also handed over an invitation letter to the Uzbekistan leader from Bangladesh President Md Abdul Hamid to pay an official visit to Dhaka preferably in December this year.

The Uzbek President happily accepted the invitation and expressed thanks and gratitude to his Bangladeshi counterpart, and said that he would try to visit Dhaka as soon as possible, according to the Ministry.

Dr Momen conveyed greetings and best wishes to the President of Uzbekistan on behalf of President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Foreign Minister also shared with the President of Uzbekistan information on youth activities in Bangladesh.

Dr Momen told the Uzbek President that youth activities “are improving much in Bangladesh and they are directed to increase youth resilience to violent extremism and anti-democratic activities”.

Accordingly, young people are now playing a vital role in the economic and political growth of Bangladesh.

The Foreign Minister also underscored the importance of opening Uzbekistan’s Embassy in Dhaka and resumption of direct passenger flights between Dhaka and Tashkent to bring bilateral and inter-regional relations to a new height.

President Mirziyoyev assured that the Uzbekistan government would examine the proposal for resumption of direct flights, the Foreign Ministry said.

Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, who was present at the meeting, requested his colleagues to initiate necessary steps for opening Uzbek Embassy in Dhaka, the Foreign Ministry said.

At the end of the meeting, Dr Momen appreciated the initiatives of the President of Uzbekistan to strengthen regional connectivity.

The President, on his part, thanked him for participating in the international conference and said his appreciation and inspiration would help push bilateral relations forward.