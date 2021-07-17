bKash suspends transactions with Evaly, Alesha Mart, 8 others

Country’s leading mobile financial service provider bKash on Saturday announced suspension of transactions through its channel to 10 e-commerce platforms.

The platforms are Evaly, Alesha Mart, Dhamaka Shopping, E-orange, Sirajganj Shop, Aladiner Prodip, Qcoom, Boom Boom, Adyan Mart and Needs, according to a notice published on the bKash website.

The notice reads that the payment gateway service of bKash had been suspended for the merchants to protect customers’ interests.

“”We are working closely to implement regulatory guidelines of payment system for e-commerce,” said Shamsuddin Haider Dalim, head of corporate communication at bKash.

“When the payment system is implemented in compliance with the regulatory guidelines, bKash Payment service will be launched again.”

Earlier, some private banks suspended card transactions with a number of online merchants as many clients of the lenders have recently alleged that they have not received their products on time despite having made advance payments to the e-commerce platforms.

Meanwhile, the commerce ministry earlier in the day agreed in principles that the local e-commerce companies will not get the payment until and unless the goods are delivered to the buyers.