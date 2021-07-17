EX-MP Khurram Khan dies of Covid-19

Khurram Khan Chowdhury, a former four-time MP and Mymensingh north unit BNP convener, died of coronavirus at a city hospital on Saturday. He was 75.

Khurram, also a freedom fighter, breathed his last around 5:45pm at United Hospital, said BNP organising secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince.

He said the former MP was admitted to the hospital on July 8 with Covid infection. He was put on life support at the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of the hospital the following day as his condition worsened.

Khurram left behind his wife, one son, one daughter and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

His first namaz-e-janaza will be held on the premises of Gulshan Azad Mosque at 9am on Monday and then his body will be taken to Moazzempur village in Mymensingh’s Nandail upazila where his second and final janaza will be held after Asr prayers.

Later, he will be buried at his family graveyard at the same village.

Khurram was elected MP for the first time in the second parliamentary election in 1979 as a BNP candidate from Nandail constituency. He was also elected MP from the same seat in 1988 as an independent candidate.

Later, he joined Jatiya Party and became MP with its ticket in 1991 from Ishwarganj seat.

Khurram rejoined BNP and got elected MP as the party’s candidate in 2001 polls from Nandail constituency.

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed deep shock at his death.

In separate condolence messages, they prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed their sympathy to the bereaved family members.